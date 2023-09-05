SBP, PBA officials sit down to plot formation of Gilas team to Asiad

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) held a top level, emergency meeting with officials of the PBA to discuss the formation of the Philippine men's basketball team to the Asian Games.

SBP president Al S. Panlilio sat down with PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas, Commissioner Willie Marcial and San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua to plot formation of the Gilas team with less than three weeks to go before the 19th edition of the meet comes off the wraps in Hangzhou, China.

The meeting was held at the Makati Diamond Residences and hosted by SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang.

The country's Asiad campaign was suddenly clouded in uncertainty following the decision of coach Chot Reyes to step down while half of the Gilas lineup in the FIBA World Cup won't be available for the quadrennial meet as they're returning to their respective mother teams overseas.

There was no word on what was discussed, but the PBA has set a press conference on Thursday, purpotedly to make an announcement on the composition of the team.

