Gilas' B.League players unlikely to be available for Asian Games

THE COACHING matter won't be the only concern for Gilas Pilipinas in its campaign in the coming 19th Asian Games.

Lack of players, too.

As it turns out, Filipino players based in Japan are set to skip the Asiad set in Hangzhou, China from Sept 23 to Oct. 8.

AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, and the rest of the B.League Asian imports in the World Cup team are set to depart for Japan in the coming days to start training camp with their respective mother teams.

Ramos, who finished with 11 points in the 96-75 win over China in the final game of Gilas in the Fiba World Cup, emphatically said he won't be seeing action in Hangzhou.

"No I'm not playing in the Asian Games," said Ramos, who is playing in Levanga, Hokkaido.

Unlike in the World Cup and other Fiba tournaments where leagues all over the world including the B.League are mandated to release players to their national teams, such is not the case for the Asian Games.

The Asiad is organized by the Olympic Council of Asia.

Coach Chot Reyes earlier said he's stepping aside as Gilas coach after the FIBA World Cup, meaning he'll no longer be around to call the shots for the team in the Asiad.

Edu said he's also bound for Japan in the coming days where he will make his pro debut for the Toyama Grouses.

"I'm heading to Japan to start my pro career with Toyama," he said.

Asked about the Asiad, the 6-foot-10 Edu said, "We'll see. i'm headed to Japan so we'll see."

Others in the Gilas Fiba World Cup roster who are under contract with B.League teams are Kai Sotto and Kiefer Ravena.

Ray Parks and Thirdy Ravena, who were part of the Gilas training pool, are already in Japan after being told that they won't be making the final cut for the World Cup.

The B.League is set for an October opening.

Rhenz Abando's plan isn't certain yet as he's seeing action in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) for Anyang KGC.