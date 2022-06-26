Surprise callup Joseph Eriobu determined to prove doubters with Gilas 3x3

ALL the hardwork has finally paid off for Joseph Eriobu.

And he's not letting this new lease on life on his basketball career end with the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 callup. He promises to not only make the most of his chances but also help Philippine basketball regain its dominance in the region.

See Eriobu catches fire as Purefoods downs TNT to rule PBA 3x3 Leg 6

"Napakaraming doubters, pero ang gagawin lang namin is i-prove yung sarili namin at ibigay ang panalo para sa bansa," said the Purefoods banger.

Eriobu is motivated than ever to pour his all on the halfcourt as he joins the TNT core of Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, and Lervin Flores in Gilas 3x3 for the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore next month.

It's a testament to the grind that the former Mapua forward has put in after already finding himself out of the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓

"Sobrang blessed ko lang. Nagpapasalamat ako kay God dahil nakita ng Panginoon yun at ng nagli-lead ng SBP yung hardwork ko. Para sa akin talaga, nagbunga lahat yun para makasama ako sa Gilas pool," he said.



Joseph Eriobu is set to suit up for the national 3x3 team . PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Eriobu, 30, spent three seasons in the PBA bouncing around Mahindra (now Terrafirma), Phoenix, and Blackwater before being left unsigned in 2019.

He tried his luck in Hong Kong, where he was born, and briefly played for Hong Kong Eastern in the Asean Basketball League.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Throughout the tedious process, the 6-foot-4 banger didn't deny that there were times he doubted if this path is still the right one for him to take.

"Minsan sumasagi talaga sa isip ko. Isipin mo, ang ganda ng rookie season ko tapos nagpalit ng coach at di na ako nagamit, pero ganoon talaga sa basketball eh. Ang dami ko na rin pinagdaanan, pero pag nagpatalo ako, walang mangyayari sa akin," he said.

But when a window through PBA 3x3 opened up with the TJ Titans, Eriobu seized the opportunity.

"I never stopped talaga at gumawa ako ng paraan para i-improve yung skills ko," he said, thanking his friend Jerome Ortega who was on his ears throughout the process.

Continue reading below ↓

"Di mo masasabi yung pagkakataon kung saan ka dadalhin ng Panginoon. Pero tuloy-tuloy lang at walang susuko habang may buhay pa."

And now that he's part of the national 3x3 team for the continental cup, Eriobu promises to just give it his all as he makes the most of this second wind to his career.

"Talagang ibang stage na yun. Binigay sa amin itong sitwasyon na ito at kakaibang pagkakataon ito, so ibibigay namin ang lahat dahil hindi ka lang naglalaro para sa team, naglalaro ka para sa Pilipinas. Dapat ibigay mo talaga yung 100-percent mo," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.