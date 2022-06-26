Eriobu called up to join TNT core in Gilas 3x3 team to Fiba Asia Cup

JOSEPH Eriobu joins Almond Vosotros and the TNT Tropang Giga core when they represent the Philippines in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

The Gilas call-up was a longtime coming for the Purefoods TJ Titans standout who has made a name for himself in the PBA 3x3 circuit.

He joins a decorated crew featuring Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, and Lervin Flores as they don the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 threads this July 6 to 10.

Curiously, it was TNT and Purefoods which figured in the Leg 6 Final of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference on Sunday, with the TJ Titans prevailing.

Still, it's a landmark achievement for the Tropang Giga trio which have won three legs in the conference and made four consecutive Finals appearances to gain the top seed in the Grand Finals.

The Philippines will have an early clash against Indonesia and Jordan in Pool C asone of the 27 nations which will go through the qualifying draw.

Only hosts Singapore, reigning champion Australia, and Mongolia are seeded into the main draw.

Limitless' Jorey Napoles and Pioneer's Christian Rivera are listed as reserves with coach Lester del Rosario overseeing the team's preparations.

