Eriobu catches fire as Purefoods downs TNT to rule PBA 3x3 Leg 6

JOSEPH Eriobu delivered the goods for Purefoods as it captured Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference on Sunday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

The hardworking bruiser dropped 11 points in the championship match as the TJ Titans upended powerhouse TNT Tropang Giga, 20-16.

Eriobu's hot streak early allowed Purefoods to seize control with an 8-2 lead that stretched to a 13-5 spread within the final five minutes.

TNT mounted a late rally behind Almond Vosotros, getting to within four, 16-12, but Jun Bonsubre and Marvin Hayes made timely hits before Eriobu's booming deuce in the final minute to seal the game shut at 20-14.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jed Mendoza added four, Bonsubre scored three, and Hayes had two to come away with the P100,000 cash prize.

Vosotros paced TNT with 11 points as his side suffered back-to-back runner-up finishes.

The Tropang Giga will still head to the Grand Finals next week as the top seed.

Meanwhile, Meralco Bolts 3x3 salvaged a bronze medal finish in this leg with an 18-17 thriller over Limitless Appmasters.

Dexter Maiquez drained a fallaway jumper with seven seconds to spare to break the 17-all deadlock and secure the Bolts' second podium finish in the conference.

Tonino Gonzaga fired seven points and Maiquez got five for Meralco to negate Jorey Napoles' eight to carry Limitless.

The Scores:

Finals:

PUREFOODS 20 -- Eriobu 11, Mendoza 4, Bonsubre 3, Hayes 2.

TNT 16 -- Vosotros 11, De Leon 2, Flores 2, Exciminiano 1.

Battle for Third:

MERALCO 18 -- Gonzaga 7, Maiquez 5, Batino 4, Española 2.

LIMITLESS 17 -- Napoles 8, Salva 5, Arambulo 2, Camacho 2.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.