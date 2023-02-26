COLUMN: Why Brownlee, not Clarkson, is the man for Gilas

CHICAGO - Justin Brownlee's first tour of duty as a member of Gilas Pilipinas last Friday was an instant classic: 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists with zero turnovers.

The Ginebra super hero hit 2-of-3 from long distance and 7-of-14 from the field overall to help Gilas breeze past Lebanon, 107-96, at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The performance drew acclaim, including from the Lebanon head coach Jad El Hajj.

"We know him. He played before in Lebanon in the league, four years ago. He is a great player. He likes to play with the team. He is not the type of player that just plays one-on-one. He did an amazing job."

Brownlee's exploits also sparked a vigorous debate on social media where Pinoy fans, united in their love for the national team, are divided when arguing the merits on who can best carry Gilas in the World Cup.

JB or JC?

There are no easy answers here. But there's one that's more practical and suits the needs of a squad whose hopes have been repeatedly dashed by the everlasting woes concerning lack of practice and chemistry.

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone once told me that Brownlee acts as his own agent and that he negotiates his contracts immediately at the conclusion of each conference.

In other words, Brownlee is his own man. And he can make himself available for Gilas whenever he gets the call.

Acquiring the services of Clarkson, on the other hand, presents a myriad of obstacles that include dealing with his agency Klutch Sports, and a separate managerial outfit that represents him when it comes to Gilas affairs.

Clarkson, sources told me, received as much as P75 million during his last engagement with Gilas.

That may not be enough.

The 30-year old former NBA Sixth Man of the Year will be entering a contract year at the end of this NBA season. I'm not sure his camp can muster the wherewithal to risk catastrophic injury regardless of the insurance premium the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) is willing to procure on Jordan's behalf.

Even if he eventually plays, it is safe to assume that Jordan will only do so with much trepidation.

WOULDN'T YOU?

In contrast, as every Ginebra die-hard will swear with their hands on a Bible, Brownlee, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound bruiser who moves like he is 24 and not 34, will play in the World Cup as though the fate of mankind is at stake,

That's just who he is. That's why he is a six-time PBA champ and a three-time Best Import winner.

Unlike the 6-foot-5, 194-pound Clarkson, who is a marginal defender, Brownlee is a rugged, delightfully physical defensive stopper.

Clarkson scores in bunches and can get hot faster than an accelerant. But his endearing, and sometimes monomaniacal, desire to score can stagnate the offense and leave his teammates standing around for crumbs.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Brownlee, meanwhile, moves the ball the way Filipinos pass the rice at dinner.

Brownlee can be a volume scorer, if he so chooses. But his DNA is rooted in all-around play that includes rebounding, assists and steals”

If SBP wants a shiny name with impressive NBA creds that make opponents swoon, Clarkson is the guy.

But if the SBP wants someone who is readily available full-time in the months leading to the World Cup where building harmony is essential, Justin has to be The Man.

Jordan Clarkson is aligned with the MVP Group while Brownless is SMC all the way.

Who will win the power play?