Red-hot Gilas Pilipinas buries Lebanon in hail of three-pointers

BOCAUE, Bulacan – Justin Brownlee and Mason Amos impressed in their Gilas Pilipinas seniors debut as the hosts dominated Lebanon, 107-96, on Friday in the sixth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers at the Philippine Arena.

Brownlee began the Gilas three-point spree and Jamie Malonzo, Ray Parks, and Amos soon joined in on the way to the way to a blowout win over the Cedars - sweet revenge from the Filipinos' 85-81 defeat in Beirut last August.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Malonzo also provided highlight plays in transition situations in the second half as Gilas took full advantage of its quickness and firepower from three-point distance to make up for its lack of ceiling for this window.

Brownlee marked his debut as Gilas naturalized player by finishing with 17 points on 7-of-14 clip from the field including two threes as the Nationals improved to 6-3 in front of a sizeable home crowd at the cavernous Bulacan arena.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 18-year-old Amos, playing his first seniors game after seeing action in the Fiba Asia Under-18 last year, had 13 points on a perfect 3-of-3 from threes in helping Gilas hand the Cedars, playing without Fiba Asia Cup MVP Wael Arakji, their second loss in nine outings.

Gilas will wrap up its Asian qualifiers campaign on Monday against Jordan, still at the Philippine Arena.

The breakaway began right in the first half with Brownlee setting the tone with back-to-back threes in his first attempts in a Gilas uniform. The Nationals shot 8-of-18 from threes for a 53-41 halftime lead.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Malonzo finished with 15 points including two slams during an 11-2 run that enabled Gilas to grab a 69-51 lead. Amos' threes opened an 82-64 lead and Gilas never looked back, going up by as much as 90-67, the biggest lead of the game.

Amir Saoud had 27 points, while Hayk Gyokchyan added 21 points for Lebanon, which will travel to New Zealand to end its campaign in the qualifiers.

The scores:

Philippines 107 – Brownlee 17, Malonzo 15, Amos 13, Parks 10, Heading 10, Ramos 10, Fajardo 9, K. Ravena 8, Perez 8, Thompson 5, T. Ravena 2, Oftana 0.

Lebanon 96 – Saoud 27, Gyokchyan 21, El Darwich 19, Zeinoun 14, Khoueiry 6, Mansour 6, Hadidian 3, Khalil 0, Rabay 0, Salibi 0, Mezher 0.

Quarters: 25-19; 53-41; 82-64; 107-96.