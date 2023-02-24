Lebanon coach says Brownlee-led Gilas 'unselfish, played more as a team'

BOCAUE, Bulacan – Lebanon coach Jad El Hajj saw a starkly different Gilas Pilipinas from the team it beat in Beirut in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

El Hajj said the Justin Brownlee-led Gilas that beat them, 107-96, on Friday at the Philippine Arena shared the ball more and played as a team.

The Cedars beat a Gilas side led by NBA player Jordan Clarkson, 85-81, behind Wael Arakji in their home stand.

“Honestly, they played today as a team,” said El Hajj during the postgame press conference. “They had more than 20 assists.”

Gilas had 31 assists to be exact, with Justin Brownlee showing the way with 17 points, one of five players who scored in double figures in the contest.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

The Philippines had 18 assists against Lebanon last August.

“The last time, they played more as individual. Today, they shared the ball. They played more as a team. They deserve it,” said El Hajj.

The Lebanon head coach said even Brownlee showed what they already expect, a player that is unselfish as he had five assists in the game, second only behind starting guard Scottie Thompson who had six.

El Hajj said Lebanon is very familiar with Brownlee, who had played before in their own domestic league.

“We know him. He played before in Lebanon in the league, three, four years ago. He is a great player. He likes to play with the team," he said.

"He is not the type of player that just play one-on-one. He did an amazing job. They helped him a lot especially that he has size,” said El Hajj.