Gilas set to make first three cuts before leaving for Jordan

CHICAGO - Gilas Pilipinas is set to make the first cut in its lineup on the eve of its departure for Amman where it will play Jordan in the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on November 11.

Sources told SPIN.ph that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will make the formal announcement on who will make the 14-man lineup after the national team's final practice at home on Monday morning.

At least three players will be cut before the team leaves for Jordan on Monday night.

From the initial pool of 20 players taken from the PBA, the college ranks, and overseas, three are already out of consideration in June Mar Fajardo (throat injury), Chris Newsome (calf strain) and Carl Tamayo (ankle injury).

The Ravena brothers - Kiefer and Thirdy - as well as fellow Japan B.Leaguers Dwight Ramos and Ray Parks are already in the Philippines and penciled in the roster.

Kai Sotto will leave Australia on Monday and will rendezvous with the team in Amman.

On the other hand, a source bared that TNT players Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana and Poy Erram are in the line-up. So is Ateneo's naturalized player Ange Kouame.

Other members of the Gilas 20-man pool are Ginebra's Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and Japeth Aguilar, NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino and Will Navarro, San Miguel's CJ Perez, Francis Lopez, and La Salle's Kevin Quiambao.

So, which three players from the original 20-man pool will be left behind?

We will find out soon enough.

