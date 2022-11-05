Carl Tamayo begs off from Gilas Pilipinas duty in fifth Fiba qualifying window

CARL Tamayo is begging off from Gilas Pilipinas duty for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The University of the Philippines forward bared the tough decision on Saturday, two days before the national team leaves for Jordan.

"I think I'm not 100-percent na pupunta sa Gilas at di ako makakatulong pag di ako 100-percent. Di ako confident sa sarili ko," he said.

Tamayo is still hobbled by a sprained right ankle he suffered in the Fighting Maroons' first round matchup against University of the East last Oct. 19 and although he's still playing through pain, he feels that he can't be at his peak form for this series of games for the national team.

"Yung injury, di naman sobrang sama kaya nakakalaro ako. Kailangan lang talagang i-rehab," he said.

"Nararamdaman ko sa sarili ko na I need to rest and rehab. I think Gilas will understand naman. One of the reasons kung bakit dinesisyunan namin ni coach [Goldwin Monteverde] na wag muna akong sumama ngayon kasi di rin ako makakatulong sa sitwasyon."

Gilas which is already missing June Mar Fajardo for these series of games.

Tamayo is averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 17.7 minutes of play through three games in the Asian qualifiers.

The Philippines, which enters the fifth window with a 3-3 record in Group E, will play on the road facing Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13 .

Tamayo, however, vowed to still be available for the sixth window in February next year where Gilas will host Lebanon and Jordan, and for the 2023 Fiba World Cup itself.

"Lagi naman ako open para tumulong sa Pilipinas," he said. "Ngayon lang talaga, feeling ko na alanganin yung sarili ko and I think Gilas will understand my situation."

