Gilas Pilipinas practice draws 14 players out of 21-man pool

GILAS Pilipinas opened its build-up for the Fiba Basketball World Cup with 14 out of the 21 members of the pool present at the Meralco gym on Monday.

Gilas Pilipinas returns to practice

Team manager Butch Antonio said the attendees are June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Carl Tamayo, Rhenz Abando, Ange Kouame, and AJ Edu.

A few players were present despite nursing injuries including Fajardo and Pogoy, who haven't played for their mother teams in the PBA on Tour after they got hurt last season.

Antonio said the closed-door practice also saw a team meeting with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio speaking before it was adjuorned.

Practice will resume on Monday at the Meralco gym, according to Antonio.

Gilas has begun its preparations for the World Cup with the Nationals looking for an impressive showing in front of their home fans.

They will have three months of training before their first game on August 25 against Dominican Republic.

Jordan Clarkson, one of the three players classified as naturalized in the pool, is expected to join later in the build-up.

Justin Brownlee, on the other hand, is expected to come next week as he attended his son's graduation in the United States.

Kai Sotto is also in the United States to participate in a camp with the Dallas Mavericks.