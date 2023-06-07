Gilas Pilipinas returns to practice to kick off three-month World Cup buildup

GILAS Pilipinas will get its preparations rolling for the Fiba Basketball World Cup when it conducts its first practice on Wednesday night.

Gilas Pilipinas starts World Cup practice

The closed-door practice at the Meralco Gym will kick-off the three-month build-up for the World Cup that the country will be hosting.

A 21-man pool was announced on late Tuesday night with naturalized players Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee on the roster. Scottie Thompson and June Mar Fajardo lead the PBA players in the roster, while overseas-based players such as Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, and Rhenz Abando also made it.

Wednesday’s practice will definitely see some absences from players led by Clarkson, who is expected to join the national team later in the build-up.

Sotto will also be out as he is currently in the Dallas Mavericks mini camp, and is also expected to see action in the NBA Summer League.

There are also players who are injured and won’t be practicing immediately with the team.

“What is important to note here is there are players who are recovering from injuries, rehabbing themselves back into shape,” said Antonio in an interview with the SEAG Network. “There are also players who might be able to join us at the latter stage through this program and preparation.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas will also be building up in Lithuania before a few more members of the pool will be able to join the training.

“There may be about 15 to 16 players (for the Lithuania training) and then we will build that through July and August. It’s not the most ideal. It’s challenging. But it’s something that we are up to the task,” said Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓