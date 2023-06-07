Justin Brownlee to return to PH within the week to join Gilas practice

JUSTIN Brownlee wasn't around as Gilas Pilipinas gathered together for the first time in its preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

Brownlee is still in the US after attending the graduation of his youngest son.

He won't be back in the country until within this week.

The long-time Barangay Ginebra import was one of three naturalized players named as part of the 21-man Gilas training pool together with Ateneo stalwart Ange Kouame and NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

Brownlee, 35, left the country last May 19 for the US, just a few days after helping the Philippine men's team regain the basketball gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Along with the three naturalized players, also named as part of the pool by the Gilas coaching staff led by Chot Reyes were Kai Sotto, Poy Erram, Rhenz Abando, Roger Pogoy, Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Chris Newsome, Carl Tamayo, Jordan Heading, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, June Mar Fajardo, Bobby Ray Parks Jr,, Calvin Oftana, Japeth Aguilar, Thirdy Ravena, CJ Perez, and AJ Edu.