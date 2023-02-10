Gilas practice shifts to high gear as B.League imports come in

WHILE Kai Sotto could be absent, expect everyone else in the 24-man pool to be present in Gilas Pilipinas practice next Monday as the national pool continues to prepare for the sixth and last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas attendance update

Japan B. League imports Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Jordan Heading, and Dwight Ramos are expected to arrive in time to join the Philippine pool’s fourth Monday night practice at the Meralco gym.

They will reinforce the 14 players who showed up for practice this week, the most attendees so far in the first three weeks.

“We’re happy with the turnout,” national coach Chot Reyes said. “I think by next week, we should expect everyone to be here.”

Team manager Butch Antonio confirmed the B.League players are joining practice next Monday.

Kevin Quiambao, Francis Lopez, and Jerom Lastimosa are also expected to rejoin training after missing out the last two sessions owing to their stint with the Strong Group in the Dubai International Basketball Championship. Naturalized Pinoy Ange Kouame was also supposed to be part of Strong, but is indisposed.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyes said they are looking to add practice days as the qualifying window approaches. The national team is taking on Lebanon and Jordan on Feb. 24 and 27, respectively, at the Philippine Arena.

“That’s the plan next week,” Reyes said. “A lot of the guys will have games, so it’s going to be scheduling gymnastics.

“We should have to be able to work around and figure out what the most efficient to get the best where everyone is practicing while at the same time making sure that we don’t get them burned out,” he added.