    Gilas Pilipinas draws most attendees in third Monday practice

    by Karlo Sacamos
    8 hours ago
    Gilas Pilipinas practice
    Gilas Pilipinas lead assistant coach Tim Cone teaches some defensive schemes in practice.

    GILAS Pilipinas drew the most participants so far in its third Monday night practice for the sixth and last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers that the country is hosting.

    Gilas Pilipinas practice February 6

    Fourteen of the 24-man pool attended the weekly training session at the Meralco gym in Pasig that was also graced by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

    Naturalized player Justin Brownlee led the attendees, while PBA stars June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Arvin Tolentino, Jamie Malonzo, and Raymond Almazan showed up.

    Incoming Japan B.League player Carl Tamayo was the only player plying his trade overseas in attendance.

    Gilas seniors pool rookies Mason Amos and Schonny Winston completed the 14-man list in attendance.

    The national pool had one more player in attendance as Oftana showed up after missing last week’s practice due to health protocols.

      Gilas coach Chot Reyes let assistant coach Josh Reyes supervise the first part of training when the pool simulated some offensive sets, while lead deputy Tim Cone made the Nationals work on a defensive scheme.

      The national pool is preparing for the last round of the qualifiers on Feb. 24 and 27 games against Lebanon and Jordan, respectively at the Philippine Arena.

      Gilas Pilipinas lead assistant coach Tim Cone teaches some defensive schemes in practice.

