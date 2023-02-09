Kai Sotto unlikely to play for Gilas in February window

CHICAGO - Kai Sotto will not suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers later this month, a source inside the player's camp told SPIN.ph.

The national team will host two games at the 55,000-seat Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 24 against Lebanon followed by a grudge match versus Jordan three days later.

"The best players in the world won't be playing in this window and we are following suit," one of Kai's handlers told me over the phone.

As do other things in life, this route could still take a 180-degree turn. But the chances of that happening are slim, the source added.

The difficult decision to put patriotic duty behind personal goals was made easier by the fact that these upcoming games are non-bearing because the Philippines is already assured of a spot in the World Cup in August.

For now, all of Kai's focus and energy will be trained solely on the NBA dream,

"The next six months are crucial. We have to make his body stronger and get him ready for mini camps and, hopefully, the Summer League," the source added.

Gilas will miss Sotto's 7-foot-3 length and 236-pound heft, but his absence will not significantly weaken coach Chot Reyes' depth chart as June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and the recently naturalized Justin Brownlee are in the 24-man pool.

A marquee name, fans will miss the opportunity to ogle at Sotto's improved play following a two-year stint with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL in Australia - a form he will soon bring to the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B.League.

But there is a silver lining here, if you're looking for one.

Kai's rare absence will hopefully allow him to assert a more imposing presence in the World Cup.

"He will be a stronger, more effective player during the World Cup, where the games really matter," said one of the principal figures responsible for getting Kai on the right path to land a spot in the NBA.