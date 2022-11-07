Scottie, Japeth, Oftana, Perez on board as Gilas 13 leave for Jordan

JUST a day after playing the hero's role in Barangay Ginebra's thrilling win over San Miguel on Sunday night, Scottie Thompson leaves with 12 other players for Amman, Jordan as part of an injury-hit Gilas Pilipinas pool, sources said.

Thompson and Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo are now on the same side as San Miguel star CJ Perez, just hours after the 97-96 victory by the Gin Kings which Scottie clinched with the clutch corner three-pointer.

The four are joined by Japan B.League imports Bobby Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena, and Dwight Ramos, La Salle standout Kevin Quiambao, Ateneo naturalized player Ange Kouame, TNT's RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana and Poy Erram as the remnants of a 20-man pool, according to multiple sources.

Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers will be the 13th member of the pool when he joins the team in Amman straight from Australia.

Kiefer Ravena was the latest dropout due to injury, joining June Mar Fajardo, Chris Newsome and Carl Tamayo after undergoing an emergency dental procedure for an impacted wisdom tooth.

The final cuts are NorthPort's Will Navarro and Arvin Tolentino and LeBron Lopez.