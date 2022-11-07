Kiefer Ravena begs off from Gilas trip after undergoing dental procedure

KIEFER Ravena won't be going with Gilas Pilipinas for its two away games in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The veteran guard underwent an emergency dental procedure for an impacted wisdom tooth and begged off from joining the team as it leaves for Amman, Jordan on Monday night.

Bong Ravena, father of the national team stalwart and deputy coach at TNT, confirmed the development.

"Sobrang sakit. Di niya na kinaya," said the elder Ravena.

The dental procedure was done on Monday afternoon, keeping Ravena from joining the national team in its final practice before leaving for the Middle East.

