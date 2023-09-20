Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dwight Ramos vows to play for Gilas for as long as 'my body can hold up'

    Saint Dwight vows to keep answering Gilas call
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Dwight Ramos national anthem Gilas Pilipinas 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers
    Dwight Ramos is eager to give his all for Gilas for as long as he can play at a high level.
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    DWIGHT Ramos was clearly one of the bright spots in Gilas Pilipinas' challenging campaign at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

    But there's no guarantee on how much gas is left in Ramos' tank to continue playing for the national team.

    READ: After Asiad, Gilas Pilipinas has qualifying events for Fiba Asia Cup

    In his Japan B.League club Levanga Hokkaido's press conference on Wednesday, Ramos gave further insight into his preparations and performance in the global showpiece where Gilas posted just one win in five games.

    "In the World Cup, I really prepared for a long time for that so I’m just happy to see that all my preparations paid off. I think I played pretty well, so that’s one of the things I was happy about," Ramos shared.

    Dwight Ramos South Sudan vs Gilas World Cup

    "Just from the experience playing against the best players, each team plays a different way so you have to recognize it quickly and learn how to counter it very fast. I think that is something that will help me in the B.League especially with so many teams (with) everyone playing a different way," he added.

    The 25-year-old standout also spoke about his long-term plans as a Gilas player.

      “I mean, I can’t say for sure. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But as long as I’m still playing at a high level and my body can hold up, then I’m gonna keep playing for the (Philippine) national team," Ramos revealed.

      Ramos dished out 13.2 points, 5.6 boards, 2.4 dimes, and 1.6 steals with 30.8 minutes played in Gilas' five outings.

        After an injury-marred rookie campaign, next up for the Fil-American cager is his sophomore year with Levanga starting Oct. 10 against the Akita Northern Happinets.

