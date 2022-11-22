Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Dwight Ramos suffers ankle sprain in Hokkaido loss to Kyoto

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    DWIGHT Ramos is expected to be out of action for Levanga Hokkaido.

    The Gilas Pilipinas guard suffered a sprained right ankle on Sunday in the team's 99-84 defeat to the Kyoto Hannaryz in their Japan B.League encounter.

    Ramos had 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists before he had a bad fall that led to the injury.

    The team has yet to make an annoucement on Ramos' status.

    Hokkaido holds a 3-8 win-loss record.

    Ramos, in his second season in Japan, is averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.4 steals in 27 minutes through 11 games.

