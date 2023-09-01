Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu lead young core of future Gilas teams: Chot

DESPITE being winless in the FIBA World Cup, the future doesn’t look so bleak for Gilas Pilipinas.

A young, athletic core from this current team will remain in the years to come, giving a bright outlook for a Gilas side that has come under the microscope of after losing its first four outings in a tournament the nation is hosting for only the second time in history.

Dwight Ramos and AJ Edu are some of the bright spots of the men’s team to emerge out of this World Cup campaign, according to coach Chot Reyes.

“Kai (Sotto), AJ (Edu), Dwight (Ramos), even Rhenz (Abando), Jamie (Malonzo). These guys are in their early 20s, in their mid-20s. So I think, there’s a nucleus of guys here that has the bright future ahead,” said Reyes.

Outside of Jordan Clarkson, Edu and Ramos have been the most consistent players for Gilas.

Ramos is the next best scorer behind the team-leading 24.0-point average of Clarkson at 13.8 points, followed by Edu at 9.0.

The 23-year-old Edu, playing for the men’s team for the very first time, leads the national team in rebounding at 8.3 while Ramos comes next with 5.8.

In terms of efficiency, the two also joined Clarkson in the top 3, with Edu at 16.3 and Ramos at 14.0. Clarkson is on top at 16.8.

“The future with these guys, the core that we have right now, that’s a very young core,” Reyes added.

Other youngsters in the 21-man Gilas pool named for the World Cup also include Carl Tamayo, Jordan Heading, Ray Parks Jr., Thirdy Ravena, Calvin Oftana, and naturalized player Ange Kouame.