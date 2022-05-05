Dwight Ramos, Bolick out of Gilas team to SEA Games. Antonio explains

DWIGHT Ramos and Robert Bolick will skip the 31st Southeast Asian Games due to different reasons after initially being part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Gilas Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio said Ramos still has commitments to his mother ballclub Toyama Grouses in the Japan B.League and will not make it back in time for the Hanoi defense of the SEA Games basketball gold medal.

On the other hand, Bolick had to fly to the US to be with his father, Antonio said while declining to go into detail on the matter.

“Bolick had to fly to the States to be with his dad,” said Antonio. “Dwight will still have obligations with his ballclub in Japan.”

With Ramos and Bolick out, Gilas Pilipinas chose to include Japan B.League cager Thirdy Ravena, the rest of the PBA players in June Mar Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa, Matthew Wright, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Kib Montalbo, Isaac Go and Kevin Alas as well as two of the cadets in Will Navarro and LeBron Lopez for the SEA Games.

Continue reading below ↓

Also not in the Final 12 was Japeth Aguilar, who suffered a calf injury during the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs with Ginebra that limited his play during the finals against the Meralco Bolts.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Promising cadet Caelum Harris also didn't make it to the final roster for the SEA Games.

Kiefer Ravena has also been included in the final 12, with the Shiga Lakestars star eyeing his sixth SEA Games gold medal in Hanoi.

Ravena has been included with the Japan B.League slated to end the regular season this weekend.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.