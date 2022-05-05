Kiefer Ravena part of Gilas Pilipinas lineup for Hanoi SEA Games

KIEFER Ravena has been included in the Gilas Pilipinas line-up submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) to the organizing committee of the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

The Japan-based Ravena, who has won five SEA Games gold medals in his career, was among 12 players whose names the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) submitted to the POC for the biennial showpiece.

See full Gilas lineup

The other 11 other names in the POC list were Isaac Go, Mo Tautuaa, June Mar Fajardo, Troy Rosario, Lebron Lopez, Matthew Wright, Roger Pogoy, Will Navarro, Kib Montalbo, Kevin Alas and Kifer's brother Thirdy Ravena.

Oddly, Dwight Ramos and Robert Bolick as well as Fil-Am Caelum Harris were not part of the lineup submitted to the POC.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ravena is still in Japan but is set to wind up his debut season with Shiga with a pair of matches over the weekend. The Lakestars failed to reach the playoffs of the Japan pro league.

Continue reading below ↓

The Gilas delegation will be leaving for Hanoi on May 13, giving Ravena a few days to train with the team coached by Chot Reyes.

Although changes to the list submitted to Hanoi organizers can still be made until the team managers' meeting on the eve of the start of basketball competitions, Gilas team manager Butch Antonio confirmed to SPIN.ph that Ravena is part of the team for the SEA Games title defense.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.