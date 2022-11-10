Dar Tucker leads Jordan lineup for home game against Gilas

DAR Tucker got the nod to take the naturalized player spot for Jordan for its game against Gilas Pilipinas on Friday (Manila time).

The shifty US-born guard will spearhead the attack for the Falcons in the first game this fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Tucker got the nod over another naturalized player in John Morgan Bohannon, who was also named to Jordan's initial 20-man pool.

Tucker has been solid for Jordan in the qualifiers, averaging 17.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists as Jordan currently holds a 3-3 win-loss record in Group E.

Also part of the squad are veterans Ahmad Al Dwairi, Freddy Ibrahim, and Sami Bzai, and veterans Zaid Abbas and Ahmad Alhamarsheh.

Completing the 12-man roster are Hashem Abbas, Yousef AbuWazaneh, Ashraf Alhendi, Caden Alnajdwai, Mohammad Hussein, and Malek Kanaan.

