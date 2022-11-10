Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dar Tucker leads Jordan lineup for home game against Gilas

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    DAR Tucker got the nod to take the naturalized player spot for Jordan for its game against Gilas Pilipinas on Friday (Manila time).

    The shifty US-born guard will spearhead the attack for the Falcons in the first game this fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

    [READ: Thirdy the last cut in Gilas team vs Jordan]

    Tucker got the nod over another naturalized player in John Morgan Bohannon, who was also named to Jordan's initial 20-man pool.

    Tucker has been solid for Jordan in the qualifiers, averaging 17.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists as Jordan currently holds a 3-3 win-loss record in Group E.

      Also part of the squad are veterans Ahmad Al Dwairi, Freddy Ibrahim, and Sami Bzai, and veterans Zaid Abbas and Ahmad Alhamarsheh.

      Completing the 12-man roster are Hashem Abbas, Yousef AbuWazaneh, Ashraf Alhendi, Caden Alnajdwai, Mohammad Hussein, and Malek Kanaan.

