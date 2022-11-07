Jordan unveils loaded 22-man pool for games vs Gilas, Tall Blacks

JORDAN is going all in for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Falcons have submitted a powerhouse 22-man pool for the November games as they aim to clinch a spot in the global hoops conclave next year.

Jordan will have to make a tough decision on who its naturalized player for the games will be with Dar Tucker and John Morgan Bohannon both shortlisted.

Tucker, a 6-foot-4 swingman from DePaul, has been the Falcons' resident naturalized player since 2016 and helped the country reach the semifinals of the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Bohannon is a 6-foot-11 center from UTEP who played two games for Jordan in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and posted averages of 4.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

It's a good problem for coach Wesam Al-Sous to have as he still has the core of the squad which placed fourth in the continental championships last July.

Sitting at 3-3 in Group E, Jordan can book its ticket to the World Cup with a sweep of its games against Gilas Pilipinas and New Zealand.

Expected to be shoo-ins for the games are the fierce backcourt trio of Freddy Ibrahim, Amin Abu Hawwas, and Sami Bzai and center Ahmad Al Dwairi.

Veterans Zaid Abbas and Ahmad Alhamarsheh are also part of the pool together with Yousef AbuWazaneh, Mohammad Hussain, Ashraf Alhendi, Hashem Abbas, and Malek Kanaan.

Also vying for spots are former San Miguel import Mahmoud Abdeen and returning national team players Mousa Alawadi, Ahmad Obeid, and Ahmad Hassooneh, while completing the pool are Kahled Abuaboud, Caden Chudri Zuheir Alnajdawi, Mahmoud Hazaymeh, Fadi Nader George Qarmash, and Nader Suleiman.

