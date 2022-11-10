Final 12 set: Thirdy cut as Kouame marks Gilas return vs Jordan

THIRDY Ravena is the last cut for Gilas Pilipinas in its game against Jordan in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers set on Friday.

The San-En NeoPhoenix guard had the unfortunate luck of being the final trim as coach Chot Reyes finalized his 12-man roster.

See Miller says Clarkson inspired desire to be a naturalized player for Gilas

Naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame from the Ivory Coast, Ateneo's center in the UAAP, marks his Philippine team return as he links up with Adelaide 36ers big man Kai Sotto anew up front.

Gilas takes on the Falcons at 12 a.m. (Manila time) at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Completing the roster are Nagoya Diamond Dolphins shooter Bobby Ray Parks, Levanga Hokkaido guard Dwight Ramos, the Ginebra trio of Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo, TNT's Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Calvin Oftana, San Miguel's CJ Perez, and La Salle rookie Kevin Quiambao.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Fiba released the 12-man roster after the technical meetings which was held 24 hours before tip-off.

Gilas holds an even 3-3 slate in Group E as it seeks to send a strong statement in these pair of road games.