THE 32nd Southeast Asian Games came to a close on Wednesday with the Philippines finishing at fifth place in the medal tally with 58 golds, 85 silvers, and 117 bronzes. It dropped in the ranking from the last edition of the biennial meet, but still surpassed the 52 it won in Hanoi.

Vietnam won the overall title with a tally of 136-105-118, followed by Thailand with 108-96-108, and Indonesia with 87-80-109.

Cambodia recorded its best showing in the SEA Games in its first hosting duties, ending up with a tally of 81-74-127.

As for the Philippines, several sports shone in the event. Here’s a recap of the top performers in the SEA Games.

Top Filipino performers in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games

TAEKWONDO

Taekwondo sent waves into Team Philippines’ campaign by taking home six gold medals, a marked improvement from the two it got in Hanoi. Veterans Kirstie Elaine Alora and Samuel Morrison delivered in what could be their final SEA Games, while Kurt Barbosa and Arven Alcantara ruled their respective events. Poomsae also pocketed two from Patrick King Perez in the men’s recognized poomsae indiivudal and the women’s recognized poomsae team in Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Aidaine Laxa, and Maria Nicole Labaye despite the organizers putting cap on the number of events each country can participate.

GYMNASTICS

Carlos Yulo couldn’t duplicate his five-gold haul in Hanoi after getting just two due to, again, the cap imposed by Cambodia organizers. But it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as the Philippines proved that other gymnasts can also deliver. John Ivan Cruz and Miguel Besana ruled the floor exercise and vault apparatuses for the Philippines.

SOFT TENNIS

The Philippine soft tennis team made a smashing return to the SEA Games with three gold medals. Bien Zoleta and Princess Catindig won a pair in the women’s doubles and women’s team, while Joseph Arcilla took the men’s singles crowm.

BOXING

The Philippine boxing team captured four gold medals in Phnom Penh, one better than in Hanoi, with Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio and Ian Clark Bautista winning. A prospect in Paul Julyfer Bascon claimed gold in his first SEA Games appearance, while five boxers reached the finals but eventually fall short

OBSTACLE COURSE

As expected, the Philippines swept all four OCR events, some of which in record time. The gold medals went to Precious Cabuya and Jaymark Rodelas, and the men’s and women’s relay teams.

BASKETBALL

To the delight of basketball fans back home, Gilas Pilipinas got redemption when it reclaimed the gold medal with an 80-69 win over Cambodia in one of the most challenging SEA Games tournaments it had won. Though it failed to capture its third straight title, Gilas Women still had a solid silver finish, while the 3x3 teams also took home a silver medal including the men’s team that faced Cambodia in the final.

WRESTLING

The wrestling team was one of the surprises of Team Philippines when it got four gold medals. It was the most since bagging five gold medals in the 2005 SEA Games. Jason Balabal ended a 12-year gold medal drought, while Alvin Lobreguito and Ronil Tubog also won. The squad also had a feel-good story when Cristina Vergara won a gold as a 45-year-old replacement wrestler with her daughter Cathlyn taking a bronze in a different weight class.

ATHLETICS

The Philippine athletics team was one gold short of their five-gold haul in Hanoi but still showed impressive performances. EJ Obiena set a new SEA Games record, while Eric Cray captured his sixth straight 400m hurdles crown. The men’s 4x400m relay team also won a gold for the first time after 10 years, while Janry Ubas also gave the Philippines its first gold in men’s long jump after a decade. The output could be more if not for injuries to Kristina Knott and last year’s spring queen Kayla Richardson.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Even without Hidilyn Diaz, Philippine weightlifting still got a pair of gold medals with Elreen Ando ruling Diaz’ weight class, the women’s 59kg division, by shattering SEA Games records in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total. Vanessa Sarno also set a new SEA Games mark in the snatch for his second straight title in the women’s 71kg division.

ARNIS

In the Filipino martial arts’ SEA Games debut outside the country, the Philippines claimed six gold medals from Dexter Bolambao, Crisamuel Delfin, Maria Ella Alcoseba, Charlotte Ann Tolentino, Jedah Mae Soriano, and Trixie Lofranco.