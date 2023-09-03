Chot issues challenge to bashers: 'Talk to me face-to-face'

OUTGOING Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said he is satisfied with the performance of the team despite the challenges over the course of the preparation for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Reyes said Gilas was able to perform at a high level in the World Cup, playing competitive games against some of the powerhouse teams in the globe including world number 10 Italy.

The Gilas coach said that, sadly, his critics didn’t saw it that way.

“We had a great preparation time. We started preparation for this June 12. Independence Day. But we didn’t get our first complete practice as team [until] August 18. One week before our first game. Think about that.

“Even Team USA started practice August 3. Tayo nabuo lang tayo [and] August 18 was the first practice we had as a complete line-up. And still, we fought,” said Reyes.

During the group stage, Gilas Pilipinas suffered an 87-81 loss to Dominican Republic, 80-70 defeat against Angola, and a 90-83 decision over Italy to fail to make it to the second round.

Gilas Pilipinas then suffered a lopsided 87-68 loss to Olympic-bound South Sudan before finally winning against China, 96-75, on Saturday.

Chot on critics, fan response to Gilas' string of defeats

“All of those opponents. Italy, top 10 team, Dominican, Angola. We fell short. But, France didn’t advance. Australia is not advancing. There are so many powerful teams that didn’t advance.”

“Pero sa Pilipinas, bawal matalo eh. Sa ating mga Pinoy, bawal matalo,” said Reyes.

Reyes said he is willing to answer every criticism from his detractors.

“I would just ask all of my detractors and bashers, I’m willing to answer every single one of their comments as long as they talk to me face-to-face. Don’t hide behind anonymous whatever on social media.

"Come and talk to me face-to-face and I will answer all your points one by one. Why certain decisions were made and why it is what it is,” said Reyes.

“In the end, the players don’t deserve it and my family certainly doesn’t deserve it. I ask my bashers and detractors, I hope as they are as perfect as they put themselves in,” he added.