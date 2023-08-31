Gilas bid for Olympics over as brave comeback vs South Sudan falls short

GILAS Pilipinas formally bowed out of contention for an Olympic berth in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup despite putting up a brave fight against South Sudan, 87-68, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Nationals fell behind by 21 points in the first half, but came storming back to within four points, 60-56, to the cheers of a home crowd that still came out on a stormy Thursday despite the hosts being relegated to the classification round.

But NBA G League MVP and Chicago Bulls-bound guard Carlik Jones kept the ship steady for South Sudan, making key plays to regain control of the match on their way to a second win since the group phase.

With the result, Gilas Pilipinas bowed out of contention for one Asian place in the Paris Olympics staked in the World Cup, with co-host Japan staking its claim to the spot after a come-from-behind win over Venezuela, 86-77, in Okinawa.

Gilas though can still make it to the Olympics through the Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held next year.

The Philippines will now look to play the spoilers’ role as it finishes the World Cup campaign on Saturday against China, which is coming off a morale-boosting win over Angola earlier in the day.

Jones finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and 14 rebounds, one board shy of becoming the first player in Fiba Basketball World Cup history to finish with a triple double.

Jordan Clarkson had 24 points on 9-for-23 shooting while Dwight Ramos added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

AJ Edu also had a double-double with 12 points and 14 boards while Kai Sotto added eight points and five rebounds in his best game of the tournament for Gilas, which also got intangibles from Rhenz Abando.

Jones went to work early as Gilas fell behind, 16-3, early in the game and 34-17 at the end of the first. South Sudan led by as many as 21 points in the second quarter, and brought a 51-33 lead to the intermission.

Home fans came alive in the third quarter when Gilas cut the deficit to 60-50. The Philippines racked up six straight points to open the fourth, and was only trailing, 60-56, after Edu found Sotto wide open for a dunk.

Jones stopped the bleeding for South Sudan with a three-point play against Abando, 67-59, to begin another breakaway, this time for good.

The scores:

South Sudan (87) - Jones 17, Deng 13, Omot 13, Shayok 12, Gabriel 11, Kuany 8, Kacuol 8, Acuoth 3, Dech 2, Maluach 0, Madut DNP, Bar DNP.

Philippines (68) - Clarkson 24, Ramos 20, Edu 12, Sotto 8, Malonzo 4, Ravena 0, Thompson 0, Fajardo 0, Pogoy 0, Perez 0, Abando 0, Aguilar 0.

Quarterscores: 34-17; 51-33; 60-50; 87-68.