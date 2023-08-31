Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 1
    FIBA

    Gilas bid for Olympics over as brave comeback vs South Sudan falls short

    Gilas loss, coupled with Japan's second win, ends PH quest for Asian spot in Paris Olympics
    by Reuben Terrado
    11 hours ago
    jordan clarkson gilas vs south sudan world cup
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    GILAS Pilipinas formally bowed out of contention for an Olympic berth in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup despite putting up a brave fight against South Sudan, 87-68, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The Nationals fell behind by 21 points in the first half, but came storming back to within four points, 60-56, to the cheers of a home crowd that still came out on a stormy Thursday despite the hosts being relegated to the classification round.

    Dwight Ramos South Sudan vs Gilas World Cup

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    But NBA G League MVP and Chicago Bulls-bound guard Carlik Jones kept the ship steady for South Sudan, making key plays to regain control of the match on their way to a second win since the group phase.

    With the result, Gilas Pilipinas bowed out of contention for one Asian place in the Paris Olympics staked in the World Cup, with co-host Japan staking its claim to the spot after a come-from-behind win over Venezuela, 86-77, in Okinawa.

    READ: Chot takes 'full responsibility' for Gilas’ woeful World Cup campaign

    Gilas though can still make it to the Olympics through the Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held next year.

    The Philippines will now look to play the spoilers’ role as it finishes the World Cup campaign on Saturday against China, which is coming off a morale-boosting win over Angola earlier in the day.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Jones finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and 14 rebounds, one board shy of becoming the first player in Fiba Basketball World Cup history to finish with a triple double.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Jordan Clarkson had 24 points on 9-for-23 shooting while Dwight Ramos added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

      AJ Edu also had a double-double with 12 points and 14 boards while Kai Sotto added eight points and five rebounds in his best game of the tournament for Gilas, which also got intangibles from Rhenz Abando.

      gilas pilipinas world cUP

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Jones went to work early as Gilas fell behind, 16-3, early in the game and 34-17 at the end of the first. South Sudan led by as many as 21 points in the second quarter, and brought a 51-33 lead to the intermission.

      Home fans came alive in the third quarter when Gilas cut the deficit to 60-50. The Philippines racked up six straight points to open the fourth, and was only trailing, 60-56, after Edu found Sotto wide open for a dunk.

      SEE ALSO
      SEE ALSO

      Jones stopped the bleeding for South Sudan with a three-point play against Abando, 67-59, to begin another breakaway, this time for good.

      The scores:

      South Sudan (87) - Jones 17, Deng 13, Omot 13, Shayok 12, Gabriel 11, Kuany 8, Kacuol 8, Acuoth 3, Dech 2, Maluach 0, Madut DNP, Bar DNP.

      Philippines (68) - Clarkson 24, Ramos 20, Edu 12, Sotto 8, Malonzo 4, Ravena 0, Thompson 0, Fajardo 0, Pogoy 0, Perez 0, Abando 0, Aguilar 0.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Quarterscores: 34-17; 51-33; 60-50; 87-68.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again