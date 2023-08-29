Italy rediscovers shooting touch, slams World Cup door on Gilas

THERE won’t be Gilas Pilipinas game in the second round of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup that the country is hosting.

The Philippines came up empty in the group stage of its home World Cup, falling to mighty Italy, 90-83, on Tuesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum as it formally bowed out of contention for a spot in the next round.

Needing at least a 12-point victory to progress, Gilas Pilipinas didn’t even come close to that margin as Italy finally found its shooting touch in the tournament during the second quarter after a solid showing by the host team in the first.

Despite ending up winless in the first round of the group stage, Gilas Pilipinas will play on in the classification phase where the lone spot for Asia in the 2024 Paris Olympics remains at stake.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Still, the loss was a disappointment for Filipino basketball fans, who had high expectations coming into the tournament from a team regarded as the best the country has ever assembled for an international tournament.

This team fought bravely but just couldn't get over the hump against the world No. 10, which nailed one timely shot after another including a buzzer-beating three by Alessandro Pajola off a loose ball, deflating the hopes of Gilas as it entered the fourth trailing, 73-60.

After shooting just 20 percent from threes in its first two games, Italy knocked down 41 percent of their shots from the outside, nailing 17 of their 41 attempts.

Simone Fontecchio had 18 points and six rebounds, while Giampaolo Ricci had 14 points and made four out of his six three-pointers.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Jordan Clarkson had 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for Gilas Pilipinas, which was still ahead 23-20 at the end of the first quarter before Italy started hitting their shots with eerie regularity.

Dwight Ramos finished with 14 points, while Roger Pogoy added nine points for the Philippines.

Rhenz Abando proved a bid revelation amidst the cheers from the home crowd upon entering the game in the first quarter, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, and a highlight block.

The scores:

Philippines (83) - Clarkson 23, Ramos 14, Pogoy 9, Abando 8, Edu 8, Ravena 8, Malonzo 7, Fajardo 4, Sotto 2, Thompson 0, Aguilar 0, Perez 0.

Italy (90) - Fontecchio 18, Ricci 14, Spissu 13, Tonut 13, Pajola 11, Melli 10, Polonora 6, Datome 5, Severini 0, Spagnolo DNP, Diouf DNP, Procida DNP.

Quarterscores: 20-23; 48-39; 73-60; 90-83.