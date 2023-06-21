Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jun 22
    FIBA

    Calvin Oftana also to miss out Gilas’ European training camp

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Calvin Oftana bench Converge vs TNT
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    GILAS Pilipinas would be without another gunner for its training camp in Europe.

    Shooting forward Calvin Oftana is skipping the team’s European sojourn as he’s still recovering from the calf strain he suffered during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

    Calvin Oftana injury update

    The 27-year-old Oftana watched the TNT Tropang Giga during their PBA On Tour game against the Converge FiberXers at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, or about 24 hours before the national team departs for Estonia on Thursday evening.

    Oftana is the second wingman Gilas will be missing when it plays a series of tune up games in Estonia after TNT teammate Roger Pogoy.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Like Oftana, Pogoy is still recovering from a fractured pinkie he suffered in the recent Governors Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra.

      The two TNT players were not around during Gilas’ closed-door camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, which ended on Tuesday.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again