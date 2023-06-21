Calvin Oftana also to miss out Gilas’ European training camp

GILAS Pilipinas would be without another gunner for its training camp in Europe.

Shooting forward Calvin Oftana is skipping the team’s European sojourn as he’s still recovering from the calf strain he suffered during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Calvin Oftana injury update

The 27-year-old Oftana watched the TNT Tropang Giga during their PBA On Tour game against the Converge FiberXers at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, or about 24 hours before the national team departs for Estonia on Thursday evening.

Oftana is the second wingman Gilas will be missing when it plays a series of tune up games in Estonia after TNT teammate Roger Pogoy.

Like Oftana, Pogoy is still recovering from a fractured pinkie he suffered in the recent Governors Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra.

The two TNT players were not around during Gilas’ closed-door camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, which ended on Tuesday.

