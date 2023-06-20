RR Pogoy doubtful for Gilas trip as fractured hand slow to heal

GUNNER Roger Pogoy appeared doubtful of joining Gilas Pilipinas in its European training camp for its preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

The fractured finger he suffered in the last PBA Governors Cup Finals continues to hinder Pogoy from joining the national men’s team in its ongoing training.

The two-way guard of TNT failed to link up with the rest of the training pool which concluded its four-day, closed-door camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

After a rest on Wednesday, Gilas departs for Estonia the following day to play a series of tune up games against Finland and Estonia.

As per SPIN.ph sources, the 31-year-old Pogoy is still undergoing therapy on the hand which he hurt trying to poke the ball away from Christian Stanhardinger during Game 3 of the season-ending finals between TNT and Barangay Ginebra.

He eventually missed the rest of the title series which the Tropang Giga won, 4-2.

The Cebuano guard still has to consult with doctors regarding his health.

Text message to Gilas coach Chot Reyes has yet been replied as of post time.