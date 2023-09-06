GILAS NEWS: Bambol to 'push hard' for lineup changes as officials meet with Chot, Cone

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has advised the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) of possible changes in the rosters of certain national sports associations, including the men’s basketball squad.

POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino made the motion during the Hangzhou Asiad's pre-delegation registration meeting (DRM) conducted online on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are pushing hard for the changes in the rosters of some of our national teams to guarantee that they finish strong in the Games,” said Tolentino, aware that changes are necessary to give some teams a fighting chance.

The Philippine delegation is composed of 395 athletes who will see action in 40 sports in Hangzhou. The list of athletes, including those in basketball, was already submitted to the HAGOC ahead of the deadline for the Entry by Names last July 25.

However, changes to the original lineup submitted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) became necessary following the resignation of coach Chot Reyes and the non-availability of some players in the original 12-man roster.

The last to pull out was Kiefer Ravena, who has returned to Japan to join the preseason buildup of his B.League club Shiga Lakes. Sources in the SBP confirmed that Ravena has already begged off from the Asiad campaign.

SBP and PBA officials are set to announce the members of the Gilas team, from the new coach to the players, in a press conference on Thursday at the league office.

Details have yet to be released, although sources bared officials led by SBP president Al Panlilio and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial met with Reyes and his deputy in the World Cup campaign, Tim Cone, on Tuesday night.

Aside from the four, also present during the gathering held in one of the special lounges of the Mall of Asia Arena at the sidelines of Tuesday's World Cup games were PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas, vice-chairman Bobby Rosales, SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, and PSC chairman Dickie Bachmann.

Panlilio, Chua, Vargas, Marcial and Rosales also met on Monday night to plot Gilas' participation in the Asiad, which the Chinese city of Hangzhou will host starting on September 23.

A source said it was an informal meeting - the reason it was held in a 'very public' place - but admitted both Reyes and Cone were 'consulted' on the Asiad campaign.

Asked if Cone - who has come out to say he has no interest in taking over the Gilas job - can be prevailed upon to take over the coaching reins, even just for the Asian Games campaign, another source said: "Malamang, kapag napa-oo."

However, any changes to Gilas' composition will be useless unless Tolentino is able to convince the Hangzhou Asiad organizing committee to accept the new insertions to the roster amid concerns of 'opposition' from the host nation.

Although the Asiad's eligibility rules are less stringent than Fiba's, cases of the host country unilaterally changing the rules are not uncommon.

One such case happened in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon when Gilas was left with no choice but to replace Andray Blatche with Marcus Douthit when the Olympic Council of Asia cited a 'three-year residency period' in the eligibility requirements.

Tolentino said that the final DRM in Hangzhou on September 17 would determine if the changes will be approved or not.

“The POC has already advised the HAGOC of the possible changes in the composition of the Philippine delegation and let’s hope that the changes would be approved,” Tolentino said. “But we are insisting hard.”

