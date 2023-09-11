Austin Reaves excited to bring World Cup confidence boost to Lakers' season

AUSTIN Reaves proved to the world, and to himself, that he does belong in the big stage.

On top of his profound Manila fanfare, Reaves staked his claim to being one of Team USA's most reliable weapons on offense even as a second stringer.

But even as the Americans departed the 2023 Fiba World Cup without a medal, the 25-year-old Laker ace converted his childhood dream into a strong statement of intent that he was made for the big time.

"I think I’ve been able to learn a lot from a lot of really good players and lot of really good coaches. basically just seeing that I belong. I feel like I’ve competed at a high level," Reaves said ahead of Team USA's final training day in Manila.

"Obviously, there's things to work on but I feel like I can now hit the ground running. I kind of got this little over a month to get in really good shape, get my body in good shape, and attack the NBA season," he added.

Austin Reaves on running it back with the Lakers

After a Cinderella run to the Western Conference Finals, Reaves and the rest of the Lakers will run it back with some new pieces to play with for the new NBA season starting Oct. 16.

A major addition to the Los Angeles frontcourt is ex-Dallas cager Christian Wood, who joins his eighth NBA team in as many seasons.

Reaves has nothing but praise and excitement for his soon-to-be teammate in a few weeks' time.

"(Christian Wood) brings more versatility that we can do with the group we have. Super happy to have him. He’s obviously a really good talent as he’s shown in the years past and just can’t wait to get back and work with him," Reaves shared.

An in an exclusive one-on-one chat with SPIN.ph, Reaves shared his expectations and initial assessment on the Lakers' title hopes this year.

"I like our chances a lot. (We’re) bringing back that core from the Western Conference Finals and adding some more new pieces. But hopefully, we mesh from Day One. I haven’t had that since I have been in the league, you know, a fresh start with both the USA (and the Lakers) early in the year," Reaves revealed.

"Hopefully, we could get a good kind of energy throughout the whole year and get that 82 games of playing alongside one another and have some chemistry so we could get into the playoffs and make a good run," he added.

In eight World Cup outings, Reaves averaged 13.8 points on 57% shooting (50% threes made), 2.8 boards, 2.4 dimes, and 1.3 steals per game.

Moreover, he saved his best for last with a 23-piece in USA's bronze medal game defeat in overtime to Canada.

