Dillon Brooks hears MVP chants as Canada beats US for bronze

CANADA left Team USA without a medal for the second successive Fiba Basketball World Cup after pulling off a thrilling 127-118 overtime win on Sunday in the bronze-medal match at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dillon Brooks scored 39 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists. The two came through in the clutch after being forced to play overtime by an stunning four-point play in reverse from Mikal Bridges.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bridges sent the game into overtime with a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds after intentionally missing the second free throw, overhauling a four-point deficit for Team USA and tying the game at 111-111.

But Canada kept its poise in the extra session and kept Team USA from going home with a World Cup medal after finishing seventh in 2019.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

RJ Barrett sealed the victory with a three-pointer with 43.8 seconds left for a 124-115 lead for Canada, which won its first medal in the World Cup after finishing in 21st place the last time out.

Brooks, booed early in the tournament, heard chants of 'MVP, MVP' this time. His offensive outburst was the most by any player in a medal-clinching win in the World Cup.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph