Lakers and USA guard Austin Reaves downplays newfound fame

AUSTIN Reaves describes the Fiba World Cup experience in the Philippines as playing at home away from home.

“We're always away from home (but) from checking in the game to doing anything, the crowd appreciates what I bring to the table. And like I said many times, that means a lot to me and I never take any of it for granted," Reaves said.

"Being here and to experience all that — it’s not unrealistic but it hasn’t set in yet, so much love to all of my fans and I really appreciate it," he added.



“It’s still weird for me. When I’m not (on the court), I don’t think about (the fame), the 25-year-old hotshot said.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"I’m a normal person, I go home, I talk to my family. I didn’t bring my sister but I play a lot of video games and golf,” he shared.

Roughly two months before the global showpiece, Reaves started a TikTok page called 'Hillbilly Bogey' to chronicle his golfing exploits.

But the 25-year-old Reaves insists he'd rather go under the radar and focus on the task with Team USA.

"Outside of the big moments, I try not to think about it because I don’t wanna go too high on it. I wanna stay here and kill it and be the person I was even before I was here," Reaves said.