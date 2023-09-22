Former Bay Area star Hayden Blankley joins New Taipei Kings

THE aftermath of the Bay Area Dragons' sudden disbandment sees its former core players head elsewhere.

Among the first to jump ship was 23-year-old Aussie winger Hayden Blankley who was an integral piece of the Dragons' offense in their PBA stint.

The New Taipei Kings, Bay Area's replacement club in the East Asia Super League, welcomed Blankley to its retooled roster in an Instagram post on Friday.

"When Hayden (Blankley) challenged the PBA last year, we observed that his style of ball was very suitable for the guard (position). His height and style of play could range from No. 2, 3 or even replace No. 4," Kings general manager James Mao said.

"(Hayden) would be a great help for the team to open up its offensive space as the Kings now have a lot of experienced organizational defenders. I believe that Hayden will be a major weapon for the New Taipei Kings," he added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The Aussie cager dished out 9.3 points, 7.1 boards, and 2.4 dimes a game in Bay Area's bridesmaid finish at the 2022-23 PBA Commisioner's Cup.

From previously teaming up with NBA-caliber talents in Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell in his brief Bay Area stint, he will soon link up with another NBA star in Jeremy Lin and his younger brother Joseph for New Taipei.

Blankley and the Kings will get their first taste of EASL action when the 2023-24 season tips off on Oct. 11.

New Taipei took Bay Area's place in Group B where they will play the Meralco Bolts (replacing Ginebra), reigning Korean Basketball League champions Seoul SK Knights, and reigning Japan B.League winners Ryukyu Golden Kings.

