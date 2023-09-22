Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 22
    Basketball

    Former Bay Area star Hayden Blankley joins New Taipei Kings

    Blankley joins Jeremy Lin in Taipei after Dragons' disbandment
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Hayden Blankley Bay Area vs Ginebra Game 6
    Hayden Blankley teams up with Lin brothers Jeremy and Joseph for the New Taipei Kings.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    THE aftermath of the Bay Area Dragons' sudden disbandment sees its former core players head elsewhere.

    Among the first to jump ship was 23-year-old Aussie winger Hayden Blankley who was an integral piece of the Dragons' offense in their PBA stint.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      READ: 'Conflict of interest' for EASL official leads to Bay Area disbandment?

      The New Taipei Kings, Bay Area's replacement club in the East Asia Super League, welcomed Blankley to its retooled roster in an Instagram post on Friday.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      "When Hayden (Blankley) challenged the PBA last year, we observed that his style of ball was very suitable for the guard (position). His height and style of play could range from No. 2, 3 or even replace No. 4," Kings general manager James Mao said.

      "(Hayden) would be a great help for the team to open up its offensive space as the Kings now have a lot of experienced organizational defenders. I believe that Hayden will be a major weapon for the New Taipei Kings," he added.

      Hayden Blankley vs Jamie Malonzo Ginebra vs Bay Area

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      The Aussie cager dished out 9.3 points, 7.1 boards, and 2.4 dimes a game in Bay Area's bridesmaid finish at the 2022-23 PBA Commisioner's Cup.

      From previously teaming up with NBA-caliber talents in Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell in his brief Bay Area stint, he will soon link up with another NBA star in Jeremy Lin and his younger brother Joseph for New Taipei.

      Blankley and the Kings will get their first taste of EASL action when the 2023-24 season tips off on Oct. 11.

      New Taipei took Bay Area's place in Group B where they will play the Meralco Bolts (replacing Ginebra), reigning Korean Basketball League champions Seoul SK Knights, and reigning Japan B.League winners Ryukyu Golden Kings.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Hayden Blankley teams up with Lin brothers Jeremy and Joseph for the New Taipei Kings.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again