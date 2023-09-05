EASL welcomes New Taipei Kings after Bay Area Dragons disbandment

THE New Taipei Kings will join the 2023-24 season of the East Asia Super League (EASL) as it takes the place of the disbanded Bay Area Dragons.

The announcement was jointly made by the EASL and P. LEAGUE+ on Tuesday, almost a month before the upcoming home-and-away season formally kicks off.

The New Taipei Kings finished runner-up to three-peat champion Taipei Fubon Braves in the last P. LEAGUE+ season.

