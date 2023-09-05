Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    EASL welcomes New Taipei Kings after Bay Area Dragons disbandment

    Taipei league runners-up joining East Asia Super League
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    THE New Taipei Kings will join the 2023-24 season of the East Asia Super League (EASL) as it takes the place of the disbanded Bay Area Dragons.

    The announcement was jointly made by the EASL and P. LEAGUE+ on Tuesday, almost a month before the upcoming home-and-away season formally kicks off.

    See PBA yet to be advised about Bay Area Dragons disbandment

    The New Taipei Kings finished runner-up to three-peat champion Taipei Fubon Braves in the last P. LEAGUE+ season.

    Matt Beyer

