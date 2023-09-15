Meralco takes over as Barangay Ginebra begs off from EASL

BARANGAY Ginebra is out, Meralco is in.

The Bolts are taking over the place of the Kings in the EASL (East Asia Super League) in a huge development a month before the inaugural home-and-away season comes off the wraps.

The EASL made the announcement on Friday, but gave no details on the reason for the sudden pull out by the PBA’s most popular ballclub, the reigning Commissioner’s Cup champion, and the eventual entry of Meralco.

Ginebra is the second team to beg off from competing in the regional league set to kick off on Oct. 11.

Earlier, Hong Kong-based Bay Area Dragons was disbanded owing to financial trouble.

The New Taipei Kings of the P.League+ has since taken over the spot of the Dragons, who finished third in last season’s EASL and a strong runner-up finish to Ginebra in the Commissioner’s Cup as guest team.

TNT Tropang Giga spearhead the Philippine campaign on opening day as it battles Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena in Chiba.

