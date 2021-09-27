Dwight Ramos to miss first two weeks of B. League season

DWIGHT Ramos and Kemark Carino will miss the season openers of their respective squads in the 2021-22 Japan B.League season kicking off this weekend.

Their handler PJ Pilares of Titan Management Group confirmed the development, saying the two players are leaving for Japan this week.

They will first have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine for inbound passengers in Japan, which means they face at least a two-week wait before they can join their new teams.

Toyama Grouses are patiently waiting for the arrival of Ramos, who is undoubtedly the breakout star of Gilas Pilipinas in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Ramos will miss Toyama's two-game home opener against Shinshu Brave Warriors this weekend, as well as the marquee matchup against Alvark Tokyo on Oct. 9 and 10 at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

If he clears quarantine without a hitch, the 6-foot-4 guard is expected to make his Grouses debut at home on Oct. 16 and 17, against Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-8 Carino is also set to join Aomori Wat's in the second division after a solid run for San Beda and a brief stint for Gilas.

He won't be available for Aomori's opener on the road against Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka this Friday and Saturday at Teriha Sekusui House Arena, as well as the home games against Nishinomiya Storks on Oct. 9 and 10.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Carino can make his Wat's debut against Bambitious Nara on Oct. 16 and 17.

All accounted for

Aside from the two, all Filipinos signed by B.League teams are already in Japan, preparing for the start of the season on Saturday.

Brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena face off for the first time when San-En NeoPhoenix and Shiga Lakestars joust at Ukaruchan Arena.

Kobe Paras also debuts for the Niigata Albirex BB when they host the Kyoto Hannaryz at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Parks opens his season for Nagoya on the road against SunRockers Shibuya at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Javi Gomez de Liano plays his first game for the Ibaraki Robots in a roa game against the Akita Northern Happinets at CNA Arena Akita.

Lastly, Juan Gomez de Liano also gets his first taste of Japan play for Earthfriends Tokyo Z on the road against Kagawa Five Arrows at Takamatsu City Gymnasium in the second division.

