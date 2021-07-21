Kemark Carino signs with Aomori Wat's in Japan B.League 2nd tier

KEMARK Carino is the latest Filipino to head to Japan as he signs with Aomori Wat's in the second division of the B.League.

The team announced on Wednesday that the San Beda center has been signed under the Asian Players Quota.

Carino, 23, made his Gilas Pilipinas debut in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain in November, where he tallied a total of three points, three rebounds, and an assist in the two game sweep of Thailand.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

The 6-foot-9 Carino previously represented the country in the 2016 Fiba Asia Under-18 Championship in Tehran.

With San Beda, Carino averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds on 5.4 minutes in NCAA Season 95, playing behind Cameroonian center Donald Tankoua.

Thirdy Ravena plays in the Japanese top flight with San-En NeoPhoenix, while Carino joins Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z), and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots)in the second tier.

