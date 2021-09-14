Dwight Ramos eager to face fellow Pinoys in Japan B.League

DWIGHT Ramos is eager to mix it up with fellow Filipinos who are seeing action in the Japanese professional basketball league.

Eight Filipinos have signed with Japan B. League clubs, with Ramos and five others playing for Division 1.

"I'm really excited," Ramos told The Game. "Some of them, I really haven't played against and I haven't really played with that much. So I'm really excited to go against them and see them over there."

It really is exciting times for Ramos, who signed with the Toyama Grouses last week.

It's a brand new chapter in his career, and he is eager to play against his former Gilas Pilipinas peers.

Ramos played only once with Kiefer Ravena in a 100-70 win over Indonesia in the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers back in January 2020.

Their teams will face off on Dec. 11 and 12, and in Jan. 26 in Shiga, before the April 20 game in Toyama.

Continue reading below ↓

The 23-year-old Ramos also played with Thirdy Ravena in that first window game against Timnas, as well as in the recent King Abdullah Cup in Jordan. The Grouses visit the San-En NeoPhoenix on April 9 and 10.

Dwight Ramos

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Kobe Paras, now with Niigata Albirex BB, was with Ramos in the second window of the qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain in November 2020, although no games were set between their Japanese clubs.

Ibaraki's Javi Gomez de Liano played with Ramos from the second to the third window of the qualifiers in Clark last June. Their teams will clash on Feb. 5 and 6 with the Robots serving as hosts.

Ramos has never played with Bobby Ray Parks, who is now with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, but their clubs are set for an early clash on Dec. 18 and 19 with the Grouses on the road.

That's why the prospects of being on the opposing side with his kababayans is something that the 6-foot-4 Fil-Am guard is really looking forward to.

"I can't even tell you one person. Every game against one of our fellow Filipinos, I'm ready excited to play against them. I think it's gonna be really exciting for all of us," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.