Vanessa Sarno wins two gold medals in Asian Weightlifting Championships

VANESSA Sarno secured the first two gold medals of the Philippines in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Sarno became an Asian champion after she ruled the total and the clean and jerk in the women’s 71-kilogram division, while also winning the silver medal in the snatch.

The former Asian junior champion two years ago from Bohol lifted a total of 229 kilograms to win the gold, while also finishing in first place in the clean and jerk with a lift of 128 kilograms.

Sarno also took second spot in the snatch with a 101 for the silver, enough to secure gain the seniors’ crown.

The victory was a big follow-up to the Hidilyn Diaz formally qualifying for the Olympics and Elreen Ando winning two silvers and a bronze in their respective divisions this week.

Gulnabat Kadyrova of Turkmenistan won the gold in the snatch (102), silver in the total (223), and bronze in the clean and jerk.

Yekaterina Bykova of Kazakhastan tabbed a silver in the clean and jerk (122) and bronze in the total (213).

