Diaz sets sights on gold after punching ticket to fourth Olympics

WILL seven be a lucky number for Hidilyn Diaz?

The lady weightlifter became the seventh Filipino to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics after officially competing in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Sunday night.

Regardless of her finish in the women’s 55-kg event, the 30-year-old native of Zamboanga City is already assured of a ticket to the Summer Games scheduled late this July after completing the five-tournament rule to qualify.

She now joins world gymnast champion Carlos Yulo, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Irish Magno, and Carlo Paalam, and pole vaulter EJ Obiena in Tokyo as the country bids to finally nail a breakthrough gold medal in the Olympics.

It will be the fourth straight Olympiad for Diaz starting in the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games.

She won a silver medal in Brazil five years ago to end the country’s 20-year medal drought in the Olympics.

Diaz finished the meet just a point shy of winning the bronze after a 212 total, falling short against Muattar Nabieva of Uzbekistan [213].

World Championship gold medal winner Liao Qiujun of China bagged the gold with a 222 total after topping the clean and jerk with 124.

Her compatriot and fellow World Championship gold medalist Li Yajun settled for the silver with 221, and emerged no. 1 in the snatch with a 101 total.

Diaz lifted 94 kg in the snatch and 118 in clean and jerk for a 212 total

Nabieva had a 99 total in snatch and 114 in clean and jerk.