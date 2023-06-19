World No. 1 Poland, Brazil banner elite Volleyball Nations League cast

THE Volleyball Nations League (VNL) returns to the country with the Week 3 Pasay City leg of the men’s division from July 4 to 9 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The VNL’s return was formally announced on Monday in a press conference at the Diamond Hotel with Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra representing Malacanang, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano joining Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara in launching the event that was first hosted by the PNVF in Quezon City at around the same time last year.

“We have been contracted by the FIVB and the Volleyball World to host the VNL for the next three years. And this is our second year, hoping that it leads us to another successful hosting,” Suzara said.

Eight of the world’s top 25 men’s teams are bringing their acts in the country.

World No. 1 Poland and No. 3 Brazil, both former Olympics gold medalists, as well as No. 6 Italy, No. 8 Japan, No. 9 Slovenia, No. 12 The Netherlands, No. 15 Canada and No. 25 China form this year’s cast.

World No. 2 Brazil will be facing No. 4 Italy at 3 p.m. on July 4 opening followed by No. 25 China and No. 7 Japan game at 7 pm. The next day will feature the 3 p.m. match between No. 17 Canada and No. 12 Netherlands while No. 1 Poland and No. 9 Slovenia clash at 7 p.m.

Bachmann thanked the PNVF for hosting another world-level competition that he said would inspire more Filipinos to pursue the sport as an athlete, coach or organizer.

Rubiano, on the other hand, reiterated Pasay City’s full support to the VNL.

The Philippine men’s squad led by returnee Marck Espejo will be battling The Netherlands in a tune-up match in July at the Rizal Memorial Sports Coliseum. A tune-up game against China is also being considered.

This year’s VNL will be more intense and energetic with fans getting actively involved with every play and with every rally — all within an “active engagement” campaign wherein the in-stadium experience is boosted with the fans’ reactions on every ace, spike and block.