Ran Takahashi, Yuji Nishida head Japan players in VNL meet and greet

JAPAN team captain Yuki Ishikawa, crowd darlings Ran Takahashi and Yuji Nishida lead the group taking part in a meet and greet with Filipino fans during a break from the Volleyball National League.

Competition is set July 4 to 9 at MOA Arena in Pasay City and the meet and greet with the Japanese squad at Coral Way on its rest day on July 5.

Japan went 2-1 last year in the VNL’s Manila stop with wins over Italy and Slovenia. It suffered its only loss in the Quezon City leg against eventual champion France.

China takes on Japan in the opener on July 4 at 3 p.m.