Vietnam much too good for Philippines in AVC Cup opener

THE Philippines bowed to Southeast Asian powerhouse Vietnam in straight sets, 19-25, 17-25, 29-31, at the start of the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Veteran team captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy led the charge as the Vietnamese asserted its might in their tournament debut to join defending champion China at the top of Pool A.

The hosts put up a whale of a fight in the third set but fell short while playing without top star Alyssa Valdez, team captain Jia De Guzman and head coach Sherwin Meneses.

PHOTO: PNVF

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

Trailing 18-22 in the third set, Creamline MVPs Jema Galanza and Ced Domingo rallied the Philippines to tie things up at 22 all.

From then on, both teams traded leads until veteran Tran Thi Thanh Thuy put Vietnam at match point with a powerful crosscourt hit but Pangs Panaga extended the match with a middle kill.

Both teams exchanged set points before a block on Tots Carlos and a costly error laced the win for the SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam, 29-31.

Team captain Tran led the charge with 20 points while Pham Thi Nguyet Anh and Tran Thi Bich Thuy had 10 points apiece as the Vietnamese asserted its might in their tournament debut to join defending champion China at the top of Pool A.

Meanwhile, the Philippines dropped to 0-1 along with youth-laden South Korea.

Galanza topped Philippines in defeat with 13 points off 11 attacks and two aces, while Michele Gumabao chipped in 11 points built on nine attacks and two blocks in a losing effort.

Continue reading below ↓

PH team captain Jia De Guzman, Alyssa Valdez and head coach Sherwin Meneses did not see action for Team Philippines due to health reasons.

Philippines will face five-time champions China on Tuesday, 7.pm. at PhilSports Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.