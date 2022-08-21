Fans applaud Kyla Atienza's international debut at AVC Cup

KYLA Atienza took social media by storm for her superb defense in her international debut for the Philippines against Vietnam at the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women on Sunday at Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Here are some tweets:

The Far Eastern University standout suited up for the national team for the first time after Creamline earned the right to represent the Philippines in the continental tournament as the newly-crowned Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference champions.

"Sobrang happy kasi 'yung Creamline po 'yung first club team ko so sobrang happy ko sila rin ang kasama ko ngayon sa national team na first time ko rin," she said.

Kyla Atienza helps national team in gallant stand vs. Vietnam

Although swept by the SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam in the continental tournament opener, the 25-year-old libero did not disappoint after helping the Philippines put a gallant stand that saw the hosts take a commanding 8-4 lead in the first set.

"Sobrang naging proud po ako kasi lumaban kami hanggang dulo kahit na hindi kami ganoon kakumpleto pero alam naman po namin 'yung bonding talaga namin as a team," she said.

The team played without its skipper Alyssa Valdez, playmaker Jia De Guzman, and head coach Sherwin Meneses but the Philippines — led by Jema Galanza on offense with 11 attacks and Atienza in the defense — gave powerhouse Vietnam a fright before dropping the third set, 29-31.

"Inisip ko lang po kasi mag-enjoy lang sa game kasi nga parang mas kailangan po ako ng team ngayon dahil maraming pinagdadaanan ang team kailangan namin mag-step up," she said.

Atienza only has words of praises for the Vietnamese team.

"Sobrang galing po nila, for me it's a good experience din po and exposure na makalaro ang ibang bansa," she said.

The Philippines will face the five-time defending champions next on Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Philsports Arena.

