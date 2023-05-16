La Salle seniors Alba, De la Cruz take time to celebrate win as pros beckon

BEFORE deciding whether to stay for their final UAAP playing year or move to the pro ranks, Mars Alba and Jolina Dela Cruz are taking time to celebrate their victory with the La Salle Lady Spikers.

Moments after lifting the UAAP Season 85 championship trophy, the Lady Spikers honored their veteran duo with the honorary 'Archer Stance' on center court.

"Pinagtulungan talaga naming maabot itong goal na ‘to kasi sa five years ko dito sa La Salle, ngayon lang ako nakaranas ng championship," said Alba, Season 85 women's volleyball Best Setter and Finals MVP.

PHOTO: John Mark Garcia

"Pakiramdam ko nasa cloud nine kami eh. Kanina, parang ‘nananaginip ba ko?’ Ganito po pala talaga feeling [ng champion," she added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Dela Cruz was named First Best Outside Hitter is also "enjoying the moment" ahead of a crucial career decision.

"Sobrang saya sa pakiramdam kasi sobrang tagal naming hinintay 'yung chance na ganito," said Dela Cruz. "Sobrang thankful kami kay God kasi kami nabigyan ng opportunity na mag-champion."

