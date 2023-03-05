Unbeaten La Salle Lady Spikers assert mastery of Ateneo

DE LA SALLE keeps the bragging rights in its storied rivalry with Ateneo after a masterful 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 victory in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The statement win extends the Lady Spikers' unbeaten league run against the Blue Eagles to eleven straight matches dating back to Season 79 — and their first without Ramil de Jesus as head coach.

DLSU also maintained its standing as the only undefeated team left at 3-0, with Ateneo dropping to 1-2.

A 23-point Angel Canino masterclass built on 21 attacks, one block, and one ace in just three sets proved to be the difference yet again for the Taft side against a rookie-laden Ateneo side.

"'Yung strength namin is 'yung preparation namin. Nag-gel talaga kami and ginawa namin 'yung sinabi ni Coach Ramil at Coach Noel sa amin," said Canino after picking up her third Player of the Game honor in as many matches.

"Every game naman may natututunan kaming bago sa sarili namin as a team so expect niyo po na mag-iimprove pa po kami."

Ateneo's one-two punch of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler was simply not enough to handle the Taft towers — with Nisperos ending up as the lone Blue Eagle in double figures with11.

La Salle will aim for a 4-0 start to the season against UE as Ateneo looks to get back to the win column in a game against FEU on Wednesday.